Veteran Skydiver Dies At Same PA Facility Where NJ Man Was Killed In April

A 35-year-old Staten Island man and veteran skydiver was killed in a freak accident in Pennsylvania Monday at the same facility where a New Jersey skydiver died in April.

Frank Kancso's parachute opened and stayed on, but he landed hard in the landing area at Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center in Monroe County, according to Pennsylvania State Police and WFMZ.

Troopers found Kansco -- who had thousands of previous jumps under his belt -- unresponsive on the ground around 3:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after having suffered traumatic injuries, authorities said.

Kancso's death marks the second fatal accident at the facility in months.

Edward Francis Harney -- a 74-year-old Paramus, NJ man who also happened to be an experienced skydiver -- died during an accident at the facility in April.

The Federal Aviation Administration, state police Criminal Investigation Unit of Stroudsburg and Monroe County DA's Office are investigating Kansco's death.

