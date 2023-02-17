'Very Close Call': House Collapses, 22 NYC Firefighters Injured In Staten Island Blaze

UPDATE: A total of 22 New York City firefighters were injured – three of them seriously – while battling a blaze that collapsed part of a Staten Island home, the FDNY said Friday.

The good news is that all are expected to survive.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh called the incident a "very close call for the FDNY, which could have lost three members today."

A major collapse was reported minutes into the fire, which ignited in a 2½-story side-by-side duplex on Shotwell Avenue in the Arden Heights section shortly before 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The fire quickly went to four alarms, with multiple maydays reported. Smoke could be seen from Hudson and Middlesex counties in New Jersey.

“There was a heavy wind condition at the fire,” Chief of Department John Hodgens said at a news conference at Staten Island University Hospital, “so as the firefighters were inside searching for occupants, the windows failed and the wind blew the fire intensely into the building right at [them].”

The flames trapped two firefighters, one of whom got out by jumping from a balcony, the chief said. The other was rescued from the second floor by his colleagues, Hodgens said.

The third seriously injured firefighter inhaled smoke when his mask inadvertently got knocked off, the chief said.

Those three were all taken to Staten Island University North and were expected to survive, fire officials said.

The remaining firefighters who required treatment were doing fine, as well, they said.

A single resident reportedly got out OK.

Nine members of three families were displaced, according to the Red Cross, which was helping them with food, clothing and shelter.

Authorities said the fire apparently ignited in a rear setback between the adjacent homes, but they weren’t yet certain about the cause.

“I cannot emphasize enough that this was a very close call for the FDNY, which could have lost three members today,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. “But it was thanks to the brave work of our members, including those who went in and saved their fellow firefighters, rescued the trapped members, brought them to EMS on scene who treated them immediately.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.