Vehicles Towed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Ridgewood

587 Northern Parkway, Ridgewood
587 Northern Parkway, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A vehicle barreled across a Ridgewood lawn and hit a house in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday.

No one required medical treatment following the crash on Northern Parkway between Van Buren Avenue and Racetrack Road around 3:30 p.m.

A Toyota Camry was parked in the driveway when it was struck by a Scion xB that also took down a basketball hoop after hitting a Chevy Equinox.

Two adults and a child all refused medical attention at the scene.

Damage to the house was mostly cosmetic.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with CityWide Towing, which removed two of the vehicles.

A house was bumped and slightly damaged in the mishap.

ALL PHOTOS by Boyd A. Loving, who contributed to this account.

