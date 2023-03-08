Vehicle In Route 17 Crash Bursts Into Flames

A driver refused medical attention for a hand injury following a fiery crash that jammed a busy stretch of Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights.

A Dodge Neon caught fire after colliding with a Toyota Camry at the northbound jughandle across from the White Castle shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.

Borough firefighters doused the flames and the Neon was towed.

Borough police handled traffic control and summoned the state Department of Transportation after the traffic light malfunctioned.

They're investigating the cause of the crash.

