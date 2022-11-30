Vehicle Hit By Overnight Gunfire On Quiet Waldwick Street, Police Seek Shooter

An unoccupied vehicle parked on a Waldwick street was struck by gunfire overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

Several 911 reports of "loud bangs and/or gunshots" in the vicinity of Dora and Grove streets brought borough police shortly after 3:30 a.m. Nov. 30, Chief Mark F. Messner said.

They found a vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire on Grove Street just off the corner of Center Street.

No one was injured, the chief said.

The street was temporarily closed off while forensics experts with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Police also went door-to-door checking with residents with Ring cameras and other security devices to see whether they could identify a getaway vehicle.

ANYONE who might have seen something, knows something about the shooting or has security footage from the area around that time showing any passing vehicles is asked to call Waldwick police: (201) 652-5700.

