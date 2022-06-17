Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Van Towed After Ho-Ho-Kus Crash

Jerry DeMarco
262 Werimus Road, Ho-Ho-Kus
262 Werimus Road, Ho-Ho-Kus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver escaped injury Friday morning when his van barreled off the road and into a wooded area in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The Hawthorne drywall contractor's vehicle crashed on Werimus Road off Deerhill Road near a southbound exit from the Garden State Parkway.

Citywide Towing removed the van with a flatbed.

Ho-Ho-Kus police were investigating. The borough DPW also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided the information for this story.

