Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE THEM? Fairview Pizzeria Owner Tries To Identify Family In Portrait Found In Basement
News

Van Plowing Through Miami Cafe Window Brings Cory Booker's Speech To Screeching Halt

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Cory Booker's speech came to a screeching halt when a minivan plowed through the Miami cafe window where he was speaking.
Cory Booker's speech came to a screeching halt when a minivan plowed through the Miami cafe window where he was speaking. Photo Credit: INSET: Cory Booker Instagram/ABC7

U.S. Senator Cory Booker's speech came to a screeching halt when a minivan plowed through the Miami cafe window where he was speaking over the weekend.

The New Jersey native and presidential candidate was speaking to a group a few dozen feet away from where the Ford Windstar landed, after wedging through two parked cars and and crashing through a support beam Sunday afternoon, the Miami Herald reports.

Although the cafe was evacuated due to safety concerns, Booker remained calm and hung around to take photos and talk to nearly 30 people who also stayed, the article says.

Last year, Hilary Clinton's Secret Service van clipped a concrete support beam in a Jersey City parking garage on her way to a fundraiser Monday night for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.