US Top Cop: 'A Lot' More Charges Coming Against Capitol Rioters, No Resources Spared

Federal charges filed against 70 or so people identified as participating in the seizing of the U.S. Capitol building by a violent mob last week apparently are only the beginning, the country's top law enforcement official warned.

The FBI has gathered more than 100,000 digital tips from the public and has more than 170 additional investigations going, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said Wednesday.

“There is a lot more to come,” Rosen warned.

At the same time, the attorney general had a message for anyone considering their own form of criminal disobedience (click on video above to watch):

"We will have no tolerance whatsoever for any attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on January 20th that our Constitution calls for,” Rosen said. “We will have no tolerance for any attempts to forcefully occupy government buildings.

"There is no excuse for violence, vandalism, or any other form of lawlessness.”

"The storming of the Capitol was an intolerable, shocking and tragic episode in our nation’s history,” Rosen said.

More than 500 enforcement officers and agents from the FBI, ATF and the U.S. Marshals rushed to the Capitol, followed by thousands of National Guard members and state police from outside the Beltway.

Once Congress finally certified the electors from last year’s presidential race, Rosen said, “our job at the Justice Department to hold the intruders accountable under the law was just getting started.”

Investigators will continue making arrests and upgrading charges against those already arrested in the coming days and weeks “until justice is done,” he said.

They’re also continuing to seek help from the public in identifying any sabotage being planned.

"Along with our other federal partners and local authorities, we will spare no resources in protecting public safety in the coming days,” the attorney general said.

“Everyone should understand one key thing: The Department of Justice will seek to hold any violators accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Rosen added. “Any wrongdoers will be caught and they will be accountable."

