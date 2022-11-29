US Player Injured Scoring First Winning Goal At World Cup During Match Against Iran

Christian Pulisic scored his first goal at the World Cup during the US game against Iran— making this the first winning game of the US Men's National Team.

As protests continue in Iran and Americans continue to speak out in support of the citizens, so the world's eyes were on Pulisic when he made the only game of the first half of the match on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Pulisic was subbed out for Brenden Aaronson after colliding with the Iranian goalie Alireza Beiranvand while scoring the goal at the 38-minute mark.

Fans are expressing concern for him on social media as he appears to have been "kneed" in the groin.

This is the second goal the USMNT has made at the Cup with Timothy Weah making a goal in their very first game against Wales.

