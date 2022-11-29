US Player Hospitalized After Scoring First Winning Goal At World Cup During Match Against Iran

Contact Us
Jillian Pikora
Christian Pulisic. Photo Credit: @cmpulisic Instagram

Christian Pulisic scored his first goal at the World Cup during the US game against Iran—  making this the first winning game of the US Men's National Team. 

As protests continue in Iran and Americans continue to speak out in support of the citizens, so the world's eyes were on Pulisic when he made the only game of the first half of the match at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 

Pulisic was subbed out for Brenden Aaronson after colliding with the Iranian goalie Alireza Beiranvand while scoring the goal at the 38-minute mark. Making the team place second in the B group; Iran placed third failing to advance for their sixth World Cup. 

Fans are expressing concern for Pulisic on social media as he appears to have been "kneed" in the groin. 

Following the game, Pulisic received additional attention from trainers but has since been hospitalized for an "apparently abdominal injury" but has since been diagnosed with "a pelvic contusion" Sports Illustrated reports citing a statement from the team.

But "Best believe" he'll be ready for Saturday, as he said in a text to a teammate, the outlet reports

The USA will go head-to-head with the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. 

This is the second goal the USMNT has made at the Cup with Timothy Weah making a goal in their very first game against Wales. 

