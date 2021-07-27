Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Man Found Stabbed In Palisades Park Dies, Who Did It?
News

U.S. News Releases Latest 'Best Hospitals In NJ' Rankings

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

The "U.S. News & World Report" has released its latest hospital rankings.

The website considered more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide and honed in one 15 specialties, and 17 procedures and conditions.

"The Best Hospitals procedure and condition ratings focus on specific and more commonly required individual procedures and conditions, such as hip replacement and heart failure, rather than on broader specialties like orthopedics and cardiology," U.S. News explains. 

"The goal is to evaluate how well hospitals perform in each procedure or condition – and not just with the most difficult cases, as with the specialty rankings, but with the full range of patients."

Hackensack University Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center toped in a tie at No. 1. 

Valley Hospital ranked third, Overlook Medical Center fourth and Saint Barnabas fifth.

Click here for the complete list from U.S. News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.