US Marshals Look To Seize Lodi Driver Charged With Crashing Stolen Car During Route 46 Pursuit

A Lodi man who crashed a stolen car on Route 46 during a police chase will remain in the Bergen County Jail until U.S. Marshals can pick him up.

Samuel Sosa, 24, initially stopped the stolen 2010 Lincoln MKX at the highway on-ramp from Main Street near Chief Fire Equipment & Service around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, following a hit-and-run on Avenue E, Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Sosa then hit the gas, however, fleeing onto westbound Route 46, the sergeant said.

The SUV, reported stolen out of New York City, hit two utility poles outside the Pleasure Plus adult video store just past the 6th Street overpass and came to a stop, he said.

Sosa sustained minor injuries and was arrested, Miller said.

Police charged him with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property and sent him to the county jail after discovering a traffic warrant out of Clifton.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals placed a hold on Sosa so he can be brought into federal court for violating the terms of a pre-trial release in connection with an unspecified case in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, records show.

Sosa will remain held in the county lockup while awaiting extradition proceedings.

