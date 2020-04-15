Urgent Care Center In Passaic County Offers COVID-19 Testing

Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care has begun conducting coronavirus tests for children, families, healthcare workers and first responders, among others, at their centers in Totowa and Union, the company announced Wednesday.

Although Kinder is a walk-in urgent care provider for children, COVID-19 has changed priorities for everyone on the front lines.

“How can we focus on just the children and ignore COVID-19 screening and testing for their families, caregivers, or essential workers in their communities?” asked Dr. Figen Altunkaya, a senior Kinder physician.

All COVID-19 testing is done by appointment only in the Kinder office parking lots to avoid any cross contamination and to protect non-coronavirus patients.

Results can be received in 24 to 36 hours, center officials said.

The center are open for testing from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both at 465 Route 46 in Totowa and 1235 West Chestnut Street in Union (Kinder’s Woodbridge location will soon be added).

Kinder officials said their testing follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Patients must use the Kinder Anywhere telemedicine portal to be evaluated and approved for testing.

All telemedicine visits carry $0 copays and all deductibles are waived for New Jersey residents, center officials said.

CLICK HERE: Kinder Anywhere telemedicine portal

Getting assessed online or via phone is critical with so many people currently afraid to leave their homes, Chief Operating Officer Jillian Stratton said.

The realization hit home, Stratton said, when she spoke to a mom who was afraid to take her child to an emergency room to be X-rayed for an injured ankle.

A telemedicine session with the mother and child cleared the way for them to come to a Kinder office for an X-ray, she said.

“It appeared patients were denying themselves access to health care out of fear or just plain discouraged because of lack of access to testing,” Stratton said.

Kinder has board-certified providers available 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to offer medical assessments and treatment for both the coronavirus and non-COVID-19 health issues.

Website: Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care

Phone: (732) 371-4400, (973) 475-8000, (908) 505-2000

Email: info@kinderpeds.com

Facebook: Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care

