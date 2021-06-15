Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Upper Saddle River PD Dedicates Plaque To Career First Responder Who Died Young

Jerry DeMarco
Hyman's sons, Spencer (left) and Tanner.
Hyman's sons, Spencer (left) and Tanner. Photo Credit: USRPD

Those who knew Bobby Hyman now have a permanent tribute that could also serve as a fitting introduction to a special public servant.

Family members joined first responders at a dedication of the Robert J. Hyman Dispatch Center at Upper Saddle River police headquarters.

Hyman was a Mahwah and Upper Saddle River firefighter, a youth sports coach in Mahwah and a USR police dispatcher for more than 25 years when he died in October 2019, leaving a wife and two sons.

Hyman, 49, “was a dedicated public servant and a true friend to all his co-workers,” Upper Saddle River Police Chief Patrick Rotella said.

A plaque commemorating his service as a borough dispatcher and firefighter -- with both his dispatcher and USRFD badges -- will hang above the dispatch area “as long as the building stands,” the chief said.

“Bob was a tremendous father and friend,” he added. “We think about him often, especially when we enter the building, because he was always the first to greet you from the dispatch window.

“His name and plaque is now the first thing everyone will see when they come inside for police service. It is a special tribute to a very special guy.”   

Members of the Hyman family with Upper Saddle River Police Department staff.

USRPD

