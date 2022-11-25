Contact Us
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

Jerry DeMarco
Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said.

The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.

Police found the victim conscious and alert with a hip injury, Kane said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

