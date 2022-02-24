Contact Us
Breaking News: Police: Ambulance Worker Seriously Injured After Jumping Out Of Rig On Route 208
News

Upper Saddle River Dad Driving Kids To School Hit Head-On By Heroin User, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Members of the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victims to HUMC.
Members of the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victims to HUMC. Photo Credit: Upper Saddle River VAC

A heroin user was behind the wheel of a sedan that crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an Upper Saddle River dad taking his two kids to school, authorities said.

The father and children – 11 and 9 years old – were all taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash on West Saddle River Road just south of Holly Drive at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, USR Police Capt. Ed Kane said.

Their injuries were believed to be minor, he said.

Former Rockland resident Elisabeth Feddeck, 41, of Passaic, who was driving the four-door Chevrolet Cruze, was found carrying heroin, Kane said.

She was charged with three counts of assault by auto and various drug offenses before being taken to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

She also received summonses for DWI, among other offenses, the captain said.

Members of the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victims to the hospital, Kane said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.