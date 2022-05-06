UPDATE: Woman Killed In Fiery Meadowlands Tow Truck Crash

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a fiery overnight crash near the Meadowlands.

Her sedan apparently slammed into the back of a flatbed tow truck carrying a Mercedes that fell off onto her car, which burst into flames, on westbound Route 3 near Route 120 in East Rutherford shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, May 6, responders said.

Three other people sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, they said.

Westbound Route 3 was closed for several hours west of the Hackensack River bridge before reopening just after 9:30 a.m.

Tom Kaminski of WCBS Newsradio 880 was first with images from the scene:

