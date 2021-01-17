UPDATE: Wires Downed In Crash That Split Pole Closes Route 9W Nearly All Day

UPDATE: Route 9W remained closed in Englewood Cliffs for nearly 14 hours Sunday after a vehicle slammed into and split a utility pole.

Wires were strung across Sylvan Avenue north of Charlotte Place after the pole topped onto the road in the mid-morning crash on the road's southbound side.

The driver, a 20-year old Cliffside Park man, complained of pain, but he and his apparently uninjured 19-year-old male passenger from Cresskill both declined medical attention at the scene, borough police Detective Lt. Ronald Waldt said.

Route 9W (Sylvan Avenue) was closed between Charlotte Place and Sherwood Avenue in Englewood Cliffs. Jerry DeMarco

The vehicle was towed, the lieutenant said.

Sylvan Avenue was finally reopened shortly after 11 p.m., Waldt said.

Responders included a PSE&G crew, borough firefighters who cleaned up a fuel spill, Fort Lee police who assisted with traffic control and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Route 9W (Sylvan Ave) in Englewood Cliffs. Jerry DeMarco

