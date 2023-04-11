UPDATE: Victim In Passaic County Shooting ID'd As Middlesex Woman, 23

Authorities on Tuesday identified a victim shot in Prospect Park more than 36 hours earlier as a 23-year-old Middlesex County woman.

The Fords victim was shot shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, April 10, at North 9th Street and Haledon Avenue, near the Paterson border, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Prospect Park Police Chief Ammen Matari confirmed early Tuesday evening.

She was dropped off at St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne a short time after the shooting, and township police were notified.

The vehicle she arrived in was also secured as part of an investigation in which the Passaic County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The victim was transferred to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

A brief release issued by Valdes and Matari shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday doesn't explain the reason for the delay in addressing the incident. It also doesn't say whether any suspects in the shooting had been taken into custody or identified.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," the release says. "More information will be released once it becomes available."

