UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Sources Say

UPDATE: Multiple sources confirmed that a victim wounded in a shooting at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed earlier that two male victims had been shot at the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m.

Responders told Daily Voice that one of them, a 28-year-old city man, had been seriously wounded. He was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was rushed into surgery, they said.

The second victim, 45, was actually grazed and refused medical attention at the scene, responders said.

The shooter -- dressed all in black, including a ski mask -- fled on foot toward Lehigh Street, witnesses told police.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help authorities in the case is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.