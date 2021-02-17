Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Victim Found Stabbed At Bergen Town Center, 65, Dies

Jerry DeMarco
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A 65-year-old stabbing victim found critically wounded Tuesday night in the parking lot of a shopping center off Route 4 died of his injuries, authorities said.

Paramus EMS rushed him from the parking lot of Bergen Town Center to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly after 6 p.m. 

He died later in the evening, Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti confirmed Wednesday morning.

Anzilotti couldn't confirm whether an assailant had yet been charged.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

The stabbing occurred outside the Ulta Beauty store, which is on the Maywood side of the shopping center.

As a result, borough police became the initial lead responders, with Paramus police assisting, before the case was turned over to the homicide squad of the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

