UPDATE: Victim Expected To Survive Shooting In Cresskill

UPDATE: A man was in serious condition but expected to survive after being shot Thursday night in Cresskill, responders said.

The victim was rushed into surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the shooting at 10 Center Street, near County Road, they said.

It appears he was followed home from a cash business where he works in New York City, multiple sources said.

A neighbor dialed 911 and reported "multiple people on the scene with weapons," around 8 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responding borough officers found the victim, who'd been shot more than once, the prosecutor added.

Police from surrounding towns joined their Cresskill colleagues in setting a perimeter as they searched for the getaway car -- a dark-colored SUV, responders said.

Meanwhile, investigators interviewed family members who were at the home where the shooting occurred and a group of teenage girls who were outside when it happened. They also collected security video from area homes.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted on New Street and a small part of Center Street.

Police from Dumont, Haworth and Tenafly were among the mutual aid responders. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Musella's detectives were investigating along with Cresskill police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.