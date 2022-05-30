UPDATE: Victim, 33, Hospitalized, Gunman Sought In Hackensack Liquor Store Shooting

UPDATE: A search continued for the gunman who shot a 33-year-old customer during what apparently was the intended robbery of a Hackensack liquor store.

Dressed all in black, the gunman entered Deli Mart Liquor at 789 Main Street near Spring Valley Avenue roughly 10 minutes before its scheduled 9 p.m. closing time on Sunday, looking to rob the place, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said.

Two patrons were trying to decide what to buy when the shooter got into an argument with one of them, the source said, adding that they apparently weren't moving fast enough.

The gunman then opened fire before fleeing empty-handed up Main Street, responders said.

Police were called by firefighters from Hackensack Fire Engine Company 5 just across the street.

The victim, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, was in good condition enough condition on Monday to be interviewed by detectives.

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein confirmed the incident on Monday. Detectives from Prosecutor Mark Musella's Major Crimes Unit and Hackensack police were investigating, she said, without providing further details.

Uniformed officers and detectives converged on the area Sunday night. They cordoned off the crime scene and combed the streets for witnesses and surveillance video, neighbors said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit also was summoned to try and pick up a scent. Forensic investigators from the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that can help identify the shooter, is asked to contact the prosecutor's anonymous TIPS line at (201) 226-5532. Or call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

