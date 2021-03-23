UPDATE: Trenton Suspect Charged In 'Officer-Involved' Shooting With Federal Agents

A 26-year-old man from Trenton has been charged with attempted murder and robbery of a federal agent, authorities said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, at about 9 p.m. on Monday, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were engaged in an undercover operation in Hamilton Township.

During the operation, two undercover agents were at Krauszer’s Food Store on Greenwood Avenue. During the operation, a black suspect wearing a black mask approached the undercover vehicle after one of the agents exited the vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the second agent demanding money, authorities said.

The second agent exited the vehicle and fired shots at the suspect. As the suspect exited the vehicle, he fired shots at the agent before fleeing down Atlantic Avenue and out of sight, authorities said.

Trenton police were contacted by Capital Health Regional Medical Center at 9:05 p.m.and told a gunshot victim was brought in by personal vehicle.

The gunshot victim was later identified as Jabree Johnson.

Johnson told a detective with the Mercer County Shooting Response Team that he was shot in the area of Walnut Avenue and declined to provide further details. No reports of shots fired in that area were received during this timeframe.

Johnson had a large amount of cash with him.

Video received by HTF detectives from the undercover vehicle located at Krauszer’s captured the exchange, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. It depicts Johnson entering the vehicle with the second undercover agent, pointing a handgun at the agent, and telling him to hand over the money. The agent is seen tossing bundled cash at Johnson who then orders the agent out of the vehicle. The agent fires at Johnson, striking him in the shoulder.

As Johnson exits the vehicle, he fires multiple times at the agent before fleeing down Atlantic Avenue, according to the prosecutor's office.

Johnson, 26, of Cleveland Avenue, remained hospitalized in stable condition. He was charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons offenses.

The incident remains under investigation.

