UPDATE: Tree Worker Recovered By Firefighters In Closter Pronounced Dead At Scene

UPDATE: Authorities were trying to determine how long a tree worker who died on the job in Closter had been suspended in the air.

The worker was tethered in a harness nearly 40 feet up, supported by climbing ropes attached to several parts of the tree, when he apparently suffered a medical emergency outside a home on Anderson Avenue on Saturday, Police Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

The homeowner, who'd dialed 911 around noon, didn't know how long he'd been up there, Aiello said.

Responding police officers shouted but couldn't revive the worker from the ground, the lieutenant said.

Closter firefighters assisted by their Demarest colleagues lowered him to a rear lawn on Taylor Drive nearly 45 minutes later, he said.

An advanced life support team from Hackensack University Medical Center tried CPR and other life-saving methods with their colleagues from the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Aiello said.

The HUMC unit pronounced the worker dead at the scene at 12:49 p.m., three minutes after he was brought down, he said.

OSHA and the Closter Detective Bureau are investigating the cause of death.

