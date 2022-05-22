UPDATE: Suspicious Fire Near NJ Turnpike In Ridgefield Engulfs Box Trucks, Tire Stacks

A suspected arson fire consumed the cabs of four box trucks and multiple stacks of large tires in an industrial area along Overpeck Creek in Ridgefield, responders said.

Billowy black smoke could be seen from the nearby New Jersey Turnpike to the west and Route 46 to the north after the fire broke out on Bell Drive -- off Edgewater Avenue and Bergen Turnpike -- shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Temperatures that broke 90 degrees required additional manpower supplied by firefighters from Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Ridgefield Park. Their colleagues from Cliffside Park and Fairview provided coverage of the borough.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within a half-hour.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was looking into the cause with borough fire officials. Among the evidence being collected was area surveillance video.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Ridgefield police: (201) 943-5210.

Or call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office:

Mon-Fri: (201) 646-2300

After Hours: (201) 642-5962

Crime Tips: (201) 226-5532

