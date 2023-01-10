Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

News

UPDATE: Suspect Wounded During DEA Operation In Fort Lee

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the shooting in Fort Lee.
At the scene of the shooting in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: Paul H Rosenberg for DAILY VOICE

A suspect was hospitalized and three others n custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said.

Members of a DEA task force out of Newark were conducting an operation that led to the arrests and shooting on Whiteman Street off Lemoine Avenue near the Whiteman Park Plaza around 1:30 p.m., knowledgeable law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

At least 20 rounds had been fired, some of which struck a Toyota sedan that slammed head-on into a utility pole.

The wounded suspect was taken in police custody to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the sources said.

He may have accidentally shot himself, they said. That couldn't immediately be confirmed officially.

There was no danger to the public and no law enforcement officers were injured, they emphasized.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that detectives from his Major Crimes Unit were investigating "a shooting involving law enforcement that occurred on Whiteman Street." 

The prosecutor didn't provide any further details.

His detectives were assisted by members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification who collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.