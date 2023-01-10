UPDATE: Suspect Wounded During DEA Operation In Fort Lee

A suspect was hospitalized and three others n custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said.

Members of a DEA task force out of Newark were conducting an operation that led to the arrests and shooting on Whiteman Street off Lemoine Avenue near the Whiteman Park Plaza around 1:30 p.m., knowledgeable law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

At least 20 rounds had been fired, some of which struck a Toyota sedan that slammed head-on into a utility pole.

The wounded suspect was taken in police custody to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the sources said.

He may have accidentally shot himself, they said. That couldn't immediately be confirmed officially.

There was no danger to the public and no law enforcement officers were injured, they emphasized.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that detectives from his Major Crimes Unit were investigating "a shooting involving law enforcement that occurred on Whiteman Street."

The prosecutor didn't provide any further details.

His detectives were assisted by members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification who collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.