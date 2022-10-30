Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
News

UPDATE: Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fiery Crash, Two In Custody On Route 3

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters at the scene of stolen car chase crash on eastbound Route 3 in Rutherford.
Firefighters at the scene of stolen car chase crash on eastbound Route 3 in Rutherford. Photo Credit: RUTHERFORD FIRE DEPT

A stolen car chase from Belleville to Rutherford before dawn Sunday ended with a fiery crash and two arrests, authorities said.

Three occupants bailed out of the stolen SUV and fled into a nearby residential area following the crash on eastbound Route 3 just west of Orient Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30, the witnesses said.

Rutherford Police Lt. David Dovato nabbed one of them. A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit grabbed the other. Both were turned over to Belleville police. The third suspect got away.

No serious injuries were reported.

Rutherford firefighters doused the SUV blaze as police temporarily closed down the highway.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.