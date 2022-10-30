UPDATE: Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fiery Crash, Two In Custody On Route 3

A stolen car chase from Belleville to Rutherford before dawn Sunday ended with a fiery crash and two arrests, authorities said.

Three occupants bailed out of the stolen SUV and fled into a nearby residential area following the crash on eastbound Route 3 just west of Orient Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30, the witnesses said.

Rutherford Police Lt. David Dovato nabbed one of them. A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit grabbed the other. Both were turned over to Belleville police. The third suspect got away.

No serious injuries were reported.

Rutherford firefighters doused the SUV blaze as police temporarily closed down the highway.

