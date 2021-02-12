UPDATE: Springsteen Was 'Visibly Swaying,' Refused Breath Test, Federal Summonses Say

A federal park ranger who arrested Bruce Springsteen after stopping the veteran rocker at Sandy Hook reported that he “strongly” smelled of alcohol, had “glassy eyes” and was “visibly swaying back and forth” during a DWI field test.

Springsteen also refused a breath test following the Nov. 14 stop at the Gateway National Recreation Area near the Sandy Hook Lighthouse shortly after 4 p.m., Park Service Officer R.L. Hayes wrote on a trio of summonses.

“The Boss,” 71, reportedly was chatting with fans that sunny Saturday on the federally-owned, six-mile-long barrier split in Middletown between the Atlantic Ocean and Lower New York Bay.

Hayes said he saw Springsteen “consume a shot of Patron tequila and then get on his [Triumph] motorcycle and start the engine.”

He said he approached Springsteen and “informed him alcohol is prohibited at Sandy Hook,” while noticing that “the Patron bottle that the shot was poured out of was completely empty (750 ml),” according to the summonses on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

The officer said he asked the veteran singer-songwriter if he was leaving and he “confirmed that he was going to drive out of the park.”

Springsteen “smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes,” Hayes wrote.

He also “claimed that he had two shots of tequila in the last 20 minutes,” the summonses say.

The officer said he ran Springsteen through what are known as standardized fie!d sobriety tests, during which he was “visibly swaying back and forth.”

Springsteen “took 45 total steps during the walk and turn [test] instead of the instructed 18,” the officer wrote.

He then “refused to provide a sample on the preliminary breath test” and was taken into custody.

Parks Service Police charged Springsteen with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A video-conferenced first appearance before a U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Newark was expected to be held sometime later this month.

Unidentified sources told a couple of news outlets that Springsteen’s blood-alcohol level later registered .02% -- a quarter of the federal legal limit.

The court papers currently on file in federal court in Newark don’t include any BAC figures, however.

BAC isn’t necessarily the sole basis for a DWI charge. Someone with a level below the legal state or federal limit can still be charged with the offense based on what an officer sees and smells during a field sobriety test.

Those cases often are pleaded down to a lesser traffic offense, such as careless driving, which usually involves unknowingly committing a violation -- a lane change, for instance -- that cuts off another motorist.

Federal park offenses are prosecuted by an assistant U.S. attorney before a U.S. District Court magistrate judge rather than by a jury. Defendants are sometimes, but not always, required to attend.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., the hearings have been held via videoconference.

A person can be convicted of misdemeanor DWI in a national park if the magistrate finds that he or she was “operating or in physical control” of a motor vehicle “to a degree that renders them incapable of safe operation,” under federal law.

The maximum sentence is 6 months behind bars and a $5,000 fine, with probation lasting up to five years.

More often than not, however, state and federal judges require alcohol evaluation and treatment and may even order community service or the use of an ignition lock.

Refusal to take a breath test brings an automatic 180-day driver's license suspension.

The more pressing concern in this case could be reckless driving.

Unlike careless driving, it's a criminal offense that involves knowing that your behavior could endanger the safety of others, or even yourself. The penalties are stricter.

Springsteen often spoke about and wrote in his autobiography that he frequented “the Hook” at the far northern end of the Jersey Shore below the Highlands -- a short drive down from the Freehold native’s 400-acre horse farm in Colts Neck -- with its historic lighthouse and views of lower Manhattan.

His representatives haven’t returned requests for comment.

