UPDATE: Speeding Out-Of-Control Sedan Slams Into Home On Quiet Oradell Block: Police

A motorist can expect summonses after an out-of-control sedan crashed into a home on a quiet Oradell street, police said Thursday.

The driver was "operating at a high rate of speed" as the Nissan Sentra raced up Merritt Drive and then failed to take the corner onto Schlomann Drive near the Haworth border around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Lt. David Gangemi said.

The sedan barreled up the next-door front lawn next door and slammed hard into the corner of a homeowner's two-car attached garage, responders at the scene said.

The driver emerged without any serious injuries, they said.

The house, however, sustained major damage, said Gangemi, the police lieutenant.

Borough firefighters made sure it was safe before the sedan was towed during what became a two-hour job. A building inspector also was called to check out the house's structural stability.

"Motor vehicle summonses are pending," Gangemi said.

