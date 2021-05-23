UPDATE: River Edge Girl, 17, NY Teens Seriously Injured In Route 4 Scooter Crash

UPDATE: A 17-year-old River Edge girl and two Bronx teens were all seriously injured when their scooter barreled onto Route 4 and were struck by a passing vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

The trio – including a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy – were headed down Myrtle Avenue in Englewood late Saturday when the scooter hit a traffic island and careened onto the westbound highway, where they were struck by a vehicle, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

All three were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The most seriously injured was the Bronx girl, who sustained a skull fracture with possible bleeding on the brain, the sheriff said.

The Bronx boy had a compound left should fracture and multiple cuts on his head, Cureton said.

The River Edge girl had a fractured pelvis, severe bruises on her spleen and multiple facial injuries, the sheriff said.

“All juveniles were positively identified and parents of all juveniles were notified and responded to HUMC,” he said.

Responders included sheriff’s officers and his Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, as well as the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Englewood police and firefighters.

Westbound Route 4 was closed for nearly four hours before being reopened.

