UPDATE: Ridgewood Driver In Glen Rock Crash Was Drunk, Police Charge

A Ridgewood driver was drunk when his SUV hit two parked vehicles and landed on its side in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Jason R. Romine, 40, was rescued through the moon roof of his 2002 Ford Expedition by Glen Rock Police Officer T. J. Graziani following the crash at the T intersection of Rock and Midwood roads shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The pickup, a nearly 20-year-old Honda CR-V and a newer-model Honda Accord were all towed from the scene with extensive damage, witnesses said.

Romine, meanwhile, told police he didn't know what happened, the chief said.

While tending to him, the officers "detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage, slurred speech, and other signs consistent with intoxication," Ackermann said.

Romine was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood by the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

While he was there, blood samples for toxicology testing were drawn, Ackermann said. He was then left in the custody of hospital personnel and a sober family member, the chief said

After a follow-up investigation, Officer Sarah Orsita charged him with DWI and gave him a ticket for careless driving, he said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.