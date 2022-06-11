UPDATE: Resident Killed In Ridgewood Senior Housing Blaze

A resident in her 70s was killed in an apartment fire Saturday night at a senior living community in Ridgewood, responders said.

Police and firefighters rushed to the Ridgecrest Senior Housing development on Ridge Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The first arriving responders confined the blaze to the victim's apartment in the rear of one of the complex's two sections, with no other fire damage beyond that unit.

The smoke necessitated a complete search and evacuation of the building, however.

Some elderly residents were taken to The Valley Hospital for evaluation. None of them appeared seriously injured.

"All residents were able to return to their apartments once the area was deemed safe," Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Village fire officials were investigating the cause, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office. Responders unofficially said authorities believe she may have been smoking.

Her body was turned over to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office while the probe continued.

Luthcke thanked all the responding agencies.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

