UPDATE: 'Popping Sounds' Heard During Washington Township Fire Not Ammo, Authorities Say

Popping sounds heard during a fire involving two structures and multiple vehicles in Washington Township weren't from ammunition, as some neighbors and witnesses surmised, local authorities said.

The Pascack Road homeowner was out when paint cans apparently combusted in what became an intense, three-alarm fire across the street from Memorial Field late Friday afternoon, they said.

A shed and a vehicle apparently went up first, then an SUV that could be seen from the street, witnesses said. The fire then began burning up the house, they said.

The shed was destroyed, the vehicles totaled and the house seriously damaged.

Firefighters did an excellent job keeping the blaze from doing even more damage to the residence, as well as from affecting neighboring homes, the witnesses said.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 5 p.m., an hour or so after it was called in.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Westwood, Ho-Ho-Kus and Saddle River.

