UPDATE (PHOTOS): Fire Blows Through Roof Of Fair Lawn Home

UPDATE: A smoky two-alarm fire ravaged a Fair Lawn home on Tuesday.

No injuries were immediately reported in the moments after the two-alarm fire broke out in the single-story Pomona Avenue residence shortly after 11 a.m.

“The fire was in the rear of the house and spreading," Fair Lawn Fire Chief Thomas Carney said. "We made an aggressive attack inside the house but due to the heavy fire and heat, the firefighters had difficultly locating access to the attic."

Then the roof in back collapsed (stories continues below).

Fair Lawn firefighters had to battle the blaze from outside. Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Fortunately, the residents were out safely and no firefighters were injured, Carney said.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Paterson, Elmwood Park, Glen Rock, Paramus and Saddle Brook, the chief said.

Borough police, along with the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad and Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded, he said.

The fire was declared under control about an hour after it broke out.

The rear roof collapsed. Jerry DeMarco

The fire caused severe damage. Special to DAILY VOICE

