UPDATE: Northbound Route 287 Closed At Route 208 After Major Heavy Equipment Mishap

Northbound Route 287 was expected to remain closed well into the evening rush following an accident involving a dump truck and several pieces of heavy equipment.

The truck, which had been pulling a trailer, was perched precariously atop an embankment near mile marker 64, just south of Darlington Avenue in Mahwah, after taking out a stretch of guardrail and losing its load around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The trailer went down the embankment, as did a Bobcat that was on it, all headed toward the Mahwah municipal pool, witnesses said.

Left on the highway were a roller, as well as a paver believed to weigh nearly 40 tons.

The driver got out on his own, after which police summoned an ALS unit because of "altered levels of consciousness." There was no further word on the extent of his injuries or where he was taken.

The area is the same stretch of road that has claimed several tractor-trailers and other vehicles this year.

The northbound highway was closed at Route 208 in Franklin Lakes and was expected to remain so until the wreckage could be cleared and New Jersey State Police could begin investigating. Several heavy wreckers were needed.

Boyd A. Loving took photos and contributed to this story.

