UPDATE: NJSP Troopers, Mahwah Police Capture Pair After High-Speed Chase

A pair of Mahwah officers and New Jersey State Police captured two suspects who bailed out in a local park filled with people following a high-speed chase on Route 287, authorities said.

No one was injured, they said.

No shots were fired, either, authorities said, correcting an earlier report. Guns were recovered, however, they said.

State Police began chasing the vehicle on northbound Route 287 in Boonton shortly after 11 a.m.

Initial reports that shots were fired wasn't true, law enforcement sources said.

At one point, a State Police cruiser was disabled with a flat tire. A suspect later tossed a gun from the vehicle.

With a portion of the highway shut down, the suspects turned off at Exit 66 onto Route 202.

They passed Ramapo College on Ramapo Valley Road before heading into Continental Soldiers Field.

The pair bailed out of the vehicle, which had a front blown tire, after it got wedged between two trees.

"The park was occupied with people and all this is happening," one officer said.

Part of the posse included a Mahwah police lieutenant and officer who took a dirt road around Lake Henry.

A State Police chopper swooped overhead, with an officer telling the suspects over the PA system to get down.

Mahwah and State Police captured the pair at gunpoint, barely a half-hour after the pursuit began.

State Police said an official account of the incident would be released on Monday.

