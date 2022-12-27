UPDATE: New Milford Woman Shot In Elmwood Park Expected To Survive, Suspect's Truck Found

UPDATE: A New Milford woman was expected to survive her injuries after authorities said she was shot at a home in Elmwood Park early Tuesday evening.

Police were searching for the gunman, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said following the shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at the home at 113 Lincoln Avenue, which the chief said is owned by the suspect's girlfriend, but he wasn't there.

The suspect's white Dodge Ram pickup truck -- with a snow plow on the front -- was found overnight in Paterson, but he remained at large.

Daily Voice is temporarily withholding the suspect's name until he is publicly identified by authorities.

The 63-year-old victim -- who is friends with the alleged gunman's girlfriend -- ended up at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn, nearly two miles from the shooting scene.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victim or someone else had been driving.

She was rushed from there to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice aren't life-threatening.

Foligno, the police chief, said the woman had been shot three times. She isn't being publicly identified because she is a crime victim.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the shooting with Foligno's department.

