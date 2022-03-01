UPDATE: More Similac Baby Formula Recalled After Baby Dies, FDA Says

Abbott Laboratories voluntarily expanded its recall of certain Similac PM 60/40 cans and cases after a second infant who was given the powdered baby formula died, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Abbott had already recalled certain Alimentum, Similac and EleCare baby formulas made at the same company facility in Michigan after four infants were sickened by bacterial infections and one of them died.

That baby's death, as well as the second one discovered on Monday, Feb. 28, could have been caused by Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria found in the formulas, which were distributed throughout the United States and Israel, the FDA said.

“This is a specialty formula for certain infants who would benefit from lowered mineral intake and was not included in the previous recall,” federal authorities said in a statement.

Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria can cause other severe conditions, as well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is investigating the deaths with the FDA.

Symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool, federal authorities said.

They urged parents and caregivers to immediately contact their health providers if such symptoms exist.

Alimentum, Similac and EleCare formulas should not be used, the FDA said, if:

the first two digits of the product are 22 through 37;

it includes K8, SH, or Z2;

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Product codes on the recalled Similac PM 60/40 products are 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case), the agency added.

You can also check if your powdered formula is part of the recall by entering the product lot code on the bottom of the package here: similacrecall.com.

Mindful of what has become a shortage of baby formula in the U.S., the FDA strenuously urged consumers not to use the specified powdered products. Take them to where they were purchased to seek a refund, federal authorities said.

"The recalls do not include liquid formula products," they added. "Consumers should continue to use all product not included in the recalls."

Abbott said none of its distributed products tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

"We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we'll do whatever it takes to keep that trust," the company said in a statement to CNN.

More information is available on the FDA site: fda.gov/investigation/powdered-infant-formula

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.