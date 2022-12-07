UPDATE: Man Gunned Down At New Milford Apartments ID'd As Search For Killer Continues

A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Milford last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continued.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in the 900 block of Boulevard on Nov. 26 as Jacques McDonald, 25, of Amityville.

McDonald was taken in traumatic arrest to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m., roughly an hour after the call, the prosecutor said.

Investigators have yet to disclose under what circumstances the shooting occurred. No description of the shooter was given.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit and New Milford police are investigating the killing assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the county medical examiner.

Little is publicly known about Jacques Demon McDonald, who records show was charged last year with grand larceny and possession of stolen property in West Babylon, NY.

Visitation begins this Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral at noon, both at the J.F. Goode Funeral Home, 545 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY (631) 842-6464.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that can help identify and/or find whoever killed Jacques McDonald is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300 or New Milford police at (201) 261-1400.

