Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-NJ Child Protection Worker Sentenced To 20+ Years For Making Porn Of Young Boy In His Care
News

UPDATE: Man Found Stabbed In Palisades Park Dies, Who Did It?

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An unidentified man found stabbed Monday in Palisades Park died Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed, as investigators tried to determine who he is -- and who killed him.

"The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Palisades Park Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in Palisades Park," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella wrote in a brief release.

"At approximately 7:11 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, the Palisades Park Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at 201 Roosevelt Avenue. The male victim of the stabbing was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and later died as a result of his injuries."

Borough police and Bergen County prosecutor's Major Crime Unit detectives were trying to identify the victim, who they said was found stabbed in the stomach on the railroad tracks at West Central Boulevard near the ShopRite supermarket.

Meanwhile, uniformed police, detectives and Bergen County sheriff's officers -- including a K-9 unit -- flooded the area, speaking with witnesses while seeking surveillance video. A police drone also scanned the neighborhood.

Although robbery was initially suspected, it hadn't been confirmed, authorities said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that can help either identify the man or determine who stabbed him, is asked to contact Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.