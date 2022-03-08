UPDATE: Lodi Shooting Victim, 24, Dies

A 24-year-old man gunned down in a hail of gunfire in Lodi died at the hospital a short time later, responders said.

The shooter unloaded an estimated 20 or so rounds at a vehicle parked at the Kennedy Gardens Apartments off Route 46 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, witnesses said.

The wounded victim "managed to walked to his 2nd-floor apartment and collapse in front of his girlfriend," one said.

An ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, responders said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as Lodi detectives and investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit worked the scene.

There was no immediate word on whether any suspects had been arrested or identified. The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification of nearest kin.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.