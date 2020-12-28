UPDATE: Lodi Man, 25, Killed In Fire Called Kind, 'Genuine Soul'

UPDATE: As news spread that the worst fears of his loved ones had come true, a 25-year-old tow truck driver killed in a Lodi house fire on Monday was remembered as a good, kind person.

Ezequiel Gonzalez was "one of the real ones," said Jerry Whittaker of Hackensack, "always down to help someone out and just a genuine soul."

"Always hurts to lose such a young friend," added trainer Brian Giraldo, who owns Rawfitness H.I.T Concepts in Lodi.

A candlelight vigil was planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School on 1st Street.

Monday's fire broke out in Gonzalez's second-floor bedroom in the rear of the two-family Westminster Place home shortly before 6 a.m., possibly from an incense candle, firefighters said.

It quickly went to two alarms.

Several others made it out safely, then were pushed back by flames when they went to look for Gonzalez, who friends said lived there with his mother, her fiancé and his daughter.

They huddled together, joined by neighbors and friends, hoping against hope, as the blaze was extinguished.

That hope was doused, as well, when a firefighter found Gonzalez's body in the rubble of his after part of the roof collapsed.

Those grieving his death included Vincent Bontempo of Garfield.

"Saw a tow truck turn a corner one day a couple months ago and the dude was bumping some good music," Bontempo wrote. "I thought to myself, 'Good to see somebody enjoying what they do.'

"Ironically, that truck slowed down and the driver yelled out 'Yo, Vin' with that same happy-ass smile on his face he always had."

Bontempo called Gonzalez "a good, genuine, happy dude. Nothing but love whenever I saw [him]."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release a statement about the fatal blaze sometime Monday afternoon.

