UPDATE: Labor Day Weekend Crash Closes Southbound Garden State Parkway

A medical chopper landed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday afternoon to transport a critically injured victim after a vehicle struck a tree off the roadway in Cranford.

The driver apparently was transported by ambulance, however, after being extricated by Cranford firefighters following the noontime crash at Exit 137 ramp on the southbound Parkway.

CPR was in progress, responders said.

No other information was immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.