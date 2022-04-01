UPDATE: 'Jilted Boyfriend' Bomb Threat Unfounded At Ridgewood High School

If it was an April Fool's joke, no one was laughing following a bomb threat that briefly disrupted the morning at Ridgewood High School.

"A male caller called the main police number spoke with central dispatch and stated he was distraught from breaking up with his girlfriend and placed explosive devices by the entrance of the high school" on Friday morning, Police Capt. Forest Lyons said.

A similar threat was called in twice this week to Hackensack police.

Ridgewood High School was placed in moderate lockdown, Lyon said.

A search was conducted and the threat was deemed unfounded before the day quickly returned to normal. Village police kept parents and residents apprised via social media.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit were among the responders.

Ridgewood police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office were investigating.

