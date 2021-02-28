UPDATE: Jewelry Store Owner's Son Charged In Blank Ammo Shooting At Route 17 Shopping Center

UPDATE: A salesman at his family's jewelry store was charged after authorities said he fired a blank round of ammunition there Saturday night, drawing a massive police response and sending a Route 17 shopping center in Ramsey into lockdown.

David Ahdout, 32, of Upper Saddle River was charged with illegal weapons possession and released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney told Daily Voice.

Ahdout apparently fired a blank from a starter-type pistol at the Omega Fine Jewelry store in the Interstate Shopping Center shortly before 8 p.m., Gurney said.

It wasn't immediately clear why he did it.

Responders from neighboring towns rushed to the scene, along with a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Bergen County sheriff's officers and other tactical responders.

Customers and employees told Daily Voice they were told to remain inside for a little under 45 minutes before the lockdown was lifted.

Three suspects initially were questioned, responders said.

No injuries were reported.

Ahdout, a Bergen Community College graduate, had a previous incident in Ridgewood in 2016 when police there said he drove through a fence and took off while intoxicated.

Officers responding to the 6:30 a.m. May 1 crash at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Morningside Road said they found him and his damaged vehicle on Smith Place.

They charged Ahdout with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash and careless driving before releasing him to a responsible adult and temporarily impounding the vehicle under John's Law, records show.

