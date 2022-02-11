UPDATE: Intoxicated Prowler Caught With Stolen Driving School Vehicle On Route 17 Released

An accused car burglar who police said was drunk while prowling Bergen County streets in a vehicle stolen from a driving school near his Queens home was released by a judge shortly after his arrest.

Spanky Gus Davido, 25, had sped off after Ridgewood police caught him trying to break into a car on Gilbert Street on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Detective Capt. Forest Lyons said.

Although a new state law kept them from pursuing Davido, it couldn't prevent them from finding him.

They had help -- namely, the big lettering of the Ferrari Driving School on the side of the stolen sedan. A battered front license plate also hung vertically from a single screw.

Village police, assisted by their Glen Rock colleagues, took the 5-foot-4-inch, 140-pound suspect into custody at the southbound Route 17 Shell station next to Franklin Turnpike.

Davido, who had attempted to break into at least three other cars, was intoxicated, police said.

Police charged Davido with attempted burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, eluding and DWI and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A Superior Court judge in Hackensack ordered him released, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, following a hearing the very next day.

