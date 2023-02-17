UPDATE: Hudson Real Estate Agent Admits Grooming Girls, 15, To Send Him Homemade Porn

A Hudson County real estate agent admitted in federal court that he groomed two 15-year-old girls to create and send him porn photos and videos of themselves, authorities said.

Erick Solis, 25, of Weehawken "used a social media application to engage with two underage victims in sexually explicit conversations," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said following a plea hearing in Newark.

He then "instructed both victims to take sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him," Sellinger said.

“What will your friend friends/teachers think if I picked you up from school?” Solis asked one of the girls, according to an FBI complaint. “Because I would kiss you and in the car give your throat a firm grip.”

Solis also asked for a “sleepover” and what were her “thoughts on anal,” the complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

The FBI complaint says he told another girl that he would ”easily glide my hands into your panties,” then “slide into your little f*** hole as I kiss your neck . . . I’ll choke you until you pass out.”

Solis got the same girl to send him a video of her masturbating and in return sent her the same type of himself, the complaint says.

Agents raided Solis’s home, seizing him and various devices, in late January 2022. They then charged him with enticing a minor victim online to produce images and videos of sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography, Sellinger said.

Rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial, Solis took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to one count each of solicitation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He nonetheless faces a mandatory minimum term of five years in federal prison, and possibly more, when U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty sentences him on June 21 in Newark.

Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI for the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of his Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

