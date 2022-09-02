UPDATE: Four Killed, Eight Hospitalized In Shuttle Van Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Four occupants were killed and eight others injured when a passenger van taking workers from upstate New York to their homes crashed overnight on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs, police confirmed.

Authorities believe the driver may have fallen asleep before the Ford Econoline E350 rolled onto a wooded area on the center median of the southbound highway between Exits 1 and 2 in Englewood Cliffs shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, responders at the scene said.

Seven ambulances in all responded along with Palisades Interstate Parkway police and firefighter rescue units who extricated a half-dozen victims, they said.

AirMed One from Hackensack University Medical Center airlifted one of the survivors after landing at Witte Field in Englewood Cliffs.

Of the eight total survivors, most were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and the rest to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center, they said.

They had "various injuries ranging from severe head trauma to minor physical complaints," PIP Police LT Raymond E. Walter said.

Four others were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Identities were being temporarily withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Palisades Interstate Parkway detectives in investigating the crash. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Mutual aid responders included police from Englewood, Englewood Cliffs and Tenafly, firefighters from Fort Lee and Englewood Cliffs and Hatzolah Ambulance Rescue, Walter said.

More information will be forthcoming, he said Friday morning.

The parkway remained closed for several hours.

