UPDATE: Firefighters Injured, Two Hospitalized In Pompton Lakes House Explosion

UPDATE: Two firefighters were hospitalized after an explosion during an overnight blaze leveled a home in Pompton Lakes.

Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, Mayor Michael Serra said early Saturday, Jan. 14, although one was taken by ambulance to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Five Pompton Lakes firefighters in all were inside the Ramapo Avenue home when it blew just hours earlier, responders said.

The lone occupant of the home got out OK, said his niece, Amy Azcurra.

Azcurra, who launched a GoFundMe campaign for her 60-something uncle, Tom Garrett, said the house belonged to her grandmother, who died three weeks ago.

"My mom and uncles grew up in [that] home," wrote Azcurra, whose family lives "just a few houses down on Riverdale Road."

"My uncle was still living in the home but luckily got out before the explosion happened," she added. "Unfortunately my uncle has lost everything and we have lost all of our memories of my [g]rammy from this tragedy."

SEE: Home explosion expenses for Tom Garrett

Azcurra thanked all of the responders, as did the mayor.

“Every day our volunteer organizations put their life on the line for Pompton Lakes,” Serra wrote in a social media post. “We all appreciate it.”

EMS units converged on the scene from Oakland, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque, Wayne, and Tri-Boro Ambulance.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Bloomdale, Oakland, Ringwood, Wayne and West Milford.

NOTE: These are the companies that were told to us. Please let us know of any others by texting Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@gmail.com. Or direct-message at: facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco.

